Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,543.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $27.68 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

