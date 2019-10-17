Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,863 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 286,862 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 672,556 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 255,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

