Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,538. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.