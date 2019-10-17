Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.
NYSE CAG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 348,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
