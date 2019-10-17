Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 348,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

