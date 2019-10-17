Comparing GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) & BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -27.88% -26.48% BioMarin Pharmaceutical -7.19% -3.12% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlycoMimetics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 3 3 0 2.50 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 3 13 0 2.81

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.55%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $114.45, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlycoMimetics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $20,000.00 9,610.44 -$48.27 million ($1.18) -3.77 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.49 billion 8.18 -$77.21 million ($0.33) -205.88

GlycoMimetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company offers GMI-1359 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptor for various tumor types. Further, it is developing various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; and Firdapse for lambert eaton myasthenic syndrome. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector drug development candidate in patients with severe hemophilia A; and vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

