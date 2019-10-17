Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $151.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $151.66 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $141.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $591.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.16 million to $592.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.70 million to $617.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBU. ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CBU traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $63.12. 217,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,633. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,770,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

