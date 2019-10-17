Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,402 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $490,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.
WMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
