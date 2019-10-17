Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,402 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $490,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

