Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,980 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,676 shares of company stock worth $3,747,688. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

