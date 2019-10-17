Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 821,806 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $5,127,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 121,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 715,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,068,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

