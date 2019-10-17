Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $107.46 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $107,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.79.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.46. 591,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,840. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

