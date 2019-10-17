Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 59,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 173.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 93.2% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

