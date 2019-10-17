CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) PT Set at $16.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $16.00 price target on CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

CNXM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

