CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

