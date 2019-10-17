CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

CME opened at $212.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.89. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.