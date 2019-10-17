CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 152,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 36,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

