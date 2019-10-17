CloakCoin Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $16,639.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,350,732 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

