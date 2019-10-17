Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.36, approximately 306,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 30,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

CLPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

