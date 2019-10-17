Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.36, approximately 306,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 30,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
CLPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
About Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
