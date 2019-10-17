Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.74, approximately 207,722 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 190,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The stock has a market cap of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

