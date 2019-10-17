Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

