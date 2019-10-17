Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

