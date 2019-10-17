Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.55% 13.52% 1.14% Capital Bancorp 15.19% 12.08% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clarkston Financial and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.64 $2.35 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $85.25 million 2.13 $12.77 million $1.02 12.94

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Clarkston Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

