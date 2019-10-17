Citigroup Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.84 and a beta of 1.27. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $2,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,270.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $886,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,326 shares of company stock valued at $23,430,822 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

