CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 735,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, insider Steve Solk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,536,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,431,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $54.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

