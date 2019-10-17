CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CIT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $307,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

