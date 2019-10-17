Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 329.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. FinnCap started coverage on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79 ($1.03).

CIR opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.20 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 300,000 shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

