Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has been assigned a $42.00 price target by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

CNK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 337,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,830,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

