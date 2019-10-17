Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.