Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

