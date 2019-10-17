CIBC Trims Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Target Price to C$22.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.82 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.8923623 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 4,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,750. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $82,423 over the last 90 days.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.