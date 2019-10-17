CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Home Depot worth $333,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.72. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

