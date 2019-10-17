CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $40.39 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 91.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,216,251. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.50. 217,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,114. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,282.50, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.81. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.17.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

