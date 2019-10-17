CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. 640,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,920. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

