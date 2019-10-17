CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,441,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.29. 55,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

