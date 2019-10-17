CIBC Analysts Give New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) a $1.40 Price Target

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a $1.40 price objective by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

NGD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,139,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

