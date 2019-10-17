Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,555.57

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,555.57 and traded as low as $1,571.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,590.00, with a volume of 3,848 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,556.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Churchill China’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Churchill China news, insider Andrew David Roper sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £4,040,400 ($5,279,498.24).

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

