Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

CDXC stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

