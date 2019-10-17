CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CHRYY traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103. CHORUS LTD/S has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from CHORUS LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

