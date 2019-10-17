China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Trading Up 50%

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) were up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

