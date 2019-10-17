China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBPO. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $116.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.