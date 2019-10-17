Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,855 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

