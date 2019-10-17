Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Chegg stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. Chegg has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.89, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,509,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,893 shares of company stock valued at $42,450,884 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 273,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 58,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

