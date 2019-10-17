Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $422.95.

Shares of CHTR traded up $6.71 on Wednesday, hitting $444.81. 27,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $440.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

