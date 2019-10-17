Chart Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

In related news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

