Chart Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $95.66.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares during the period.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
