Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Set at $45.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

SCHW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 6,959,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after buying an additional 2,812,729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,265,000 after buying an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,219,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 1,977,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

