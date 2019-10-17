Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of News by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of News by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,536,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,200,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

