Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $129,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $7,082,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,509,050.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.23.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.78. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

