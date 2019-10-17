Cerebellum GP LLC Has $130,000 Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Cerebellum GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Mosaic by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,632,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 302,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.