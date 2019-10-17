Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

