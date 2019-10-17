CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at $148,441,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Legg Mason by 296.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at $21,206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Legg Mason by 45.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at $6,305,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on Legg Mason and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

