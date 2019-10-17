CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.